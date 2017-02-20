Senator McCaskill visits U.S. Mexican border to see first-hand issues facing border patrol agents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - A border battle is taking place along the U.S. Mexico border. President Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it.

This week Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill is touring the border to get a better idea of what the issues are. She spent the last few days and nights with border patrol agents, seeing people come across the areas that are not secured.

She says the numbers have dropped significantly over the past decade and was surprised by who they found coming across.

Senator McCaskill is the ranking democrat on the Homeland Security Committee, so she says it was important for her to see the issues firsthand; before crafting policy to fix the problems along the border.