It was a gorgeous weekend for thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers gathering in Soulard for the Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade. This year’s Grand Marshalls were FOX 2’s own Lisa Hart and Anne Elise Parks who were also on hand for the costume contest judging. After the parade, dozens of Dachshunds competed in the ever popular Wiener Dog Race.
PICTURES: 24th Annual Mardi Gras Beggin’ Pet Parade
-
Enjoy a packed lineup of Mardi Gras fun from Soulard this weekend
-
Beggin Pet Parade takes over Soulard
-
Sweat-4-Pets 10K, 5K Fun Walk in Tower Grove Park
-
Animal shelter hope replace stolen money to finish new facility
-
Family urges awareness of poison symptoms after losing beloved dogs
-
-
Edwardsville students appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
-
VIDEO: Anti-Trump protesters torch limo blocks from inaugural parade
-
Idaho man’s pet squirrel goes ‘nuts’ on burglar
-
Pet Supplies Plus to celebrate second anniversary
-
Monday Mascot – Perry
-
-
Chesterfield Mall claims boycott threat is why dog rescue isn`t opening
-
Swastikas painted on elementary school; community responds with love
-
Monday Mascot – Johnny Cash