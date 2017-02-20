× Missing 65-year-old woman last told family she was headed to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 65-year-old woman. Shirley Brown was reported missing by a family member Monday afternoon. Shirley suffers from dementia and uses a wheelchair. ”

“She just means everything to my family,” said Ivy Ware, Brown’s sister.

Brown’s family says a security guard at Barnes Jewish Hospital has told them there is surveillance video of Brown leaving the hospital shortly after 5 pm. Her family says Brown went to the hospital to visit a friend.

Ware said family members have searched the area around the hospital but have not found any signs of their loved one.

“We’re just extremely worried about her,” said Ware.

Shirley was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved top, dark jeans and brown slip on clog-type shoes. She resides at a senior housing center in the 8500 block of Mackenzie Rd. in Affton.

Anyone who sees Shirley is asked to dial 911.