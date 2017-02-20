Minister has faith thief will return laptop and case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO (KPLR) - "Thou shall not steal", but when a member of the clergy is the victim, there's a special message for the thief.

A local minister was attending a convention at the St. Charles Convention Center when someone stole his laptop.

The minister was at the 6th annual prayer conference by Jesus Is the Answer Ministries February 3rd and fourth. The ministries founder is still looking for answers about the theft of her laptop as her family was loading up her SUV after the conference ended

The laptop contained important ministry documents that were not saved anywhere else. The computer case has sentimental value. Her deceased husband had given it to her son, which contained family photos that can't be replaced

Dr. Taylor has faith the computer and case will be returned. She says it’s no coincidence the theme of the conference was Overcoming the Enemy and Complete Victory in 2017.

The theft was not caught on surveillance cameras and Dr. Taylor did not report it to police. She doesn’t plan to press charges, but has faith the thief will do the right thing.