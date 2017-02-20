Autopsy scheduled for body found near Cahokia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL (KPLR) - We could find out more details as early as today on the mystery surrounding a body found over the weekend near Cahokia. Could the body be that of a missing hunter?

KPLR 11's Chris Regnier is live in Belleville with what we`re finding out.

Investigators at the St. Clair County Sheriff`s Office are handling the investigation.

An autopsy on the body is scheduled for this week to determine an identity and a possible cause of death.

The body was found Saturday afternoon east of Route 3, south of Cahokia near the levee.

A person cutting wood discovered the body in a heavily wooded area. Investigators say based on clothing, the body is probably a male. Authorities also say the body was badly decomposed and appeared to have been in the area for some time.

An age or race could not be determined.

Authorities say they have not yet been able to determine if foul play is involved or if the person died in another fashion.

Investigators are looking into whether the body could be that of 44-year-old Christoper Stasiak from Dupo.

Stasiak disappeared in January of last year after he was dropped off by his then girlfriend to go bow hunting. He was last seen walking on the railroad tracks just under Route 3 in Dupo, which is the same area where the body was found.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, there was hunting gear on the body that was discovered.

Stasiak`s brother told the Post that he believes the body found may he his brother. He also says authorities have indicated to him that they might have an identity either Monday or Tuesday.