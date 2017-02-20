Alleged ‘neighborhood bully’ returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - A man once banned by a Judge from his own neighborhood, is back. Prosecutors had called Dan Scott a neighborhood bully.

A jury convicted him of harassment in 2014 and he completed probation the next year. Two of Scott's renters since then say they`re seeing more bizarre behavior. They both say their landlord Scott secretly entered their apartments, left doors and windows open and went through their stuff.

Instead of going to police, both moved out.

We arranged to meet one of those renters on his last day at his apartment on Chouteau. The owner of the building, Dan Scott, unexpectedly arrived. The tenant hadn't yet shown up. Scott approached me and my cameraman near the street, but didn`t want to be on camera Scott told me, 'Sometimes people don`t pay rent. They move out so you want to call Chris Hayes?'

I followed up, 'So is there somebody who isn`t paying their rent.'

Scott answered, 'I have no one here who`s not paying their rent.'

The tenant we`d arranged to meet was moving out early because of what he called his landlord's unpredictable behavior. I asked Scott, 'Are you breaking into anyone`s place without their permission?'

Scott answered, 'No, this is my building.'

I followed up, 'Are you going in and opening windows without permission?'

Scott said, 'No.'

Scott disappeared around back. A few minutes later, walked out of the front door of another unit. Glenn Miller said he saw signs of someone being in his apartment. He told me, 'The second time I knew he was there later on that day he came in there and the windows were open. The backdoor was open.'

Miller says he shot iPhone videos of Scott inside his apartment. One video showed Scott on the couch in the apartment. Miller claimed he wasn`t there to repair anything, rather Miller thinks it was just to harass him. Miller added, 'I have no water. I have no heat nothing.' Miller said Scott opened his windows and he believes the landlord removed one completely. He said, 'He ripped out an entire bottom half of the window.'

Miller said he doesn`t know why. He says he paid his rent. Fox 2 was the only TV station to interview Scott in 2014, when prosecutors called him a 'neighborhood bully.'

Scott claimed he was misunderstood when a Judge banned him from his own neighborhood. The Court ordered Scott to 'stay out of the forest park southeast neighborhood.'

Former tenant Andrew Perkins remembers that positive energy. Perkins said, 'He seemed to be a very friendly guy, was not intimidating by any means, was just very relaxed and loose with his conversations.' Perkins said it changed so immediately and drastically, he had to break his lease after just three months. Perkins told me, 'The only reason I had to leave was because of him.

Perkins said it became so uncomfortable, he began recording Scott's ramblings. He added, 'I wasn`t sure what was going to come out next and he just kind of had another hysterical moment of yelling and yapping and just making a big scene out of nothing.' It was Glenn Miller`s last day as Dan Scott`s tenant when we interviewed him. He still has stuff inside, including school paperwork. Miller decided to just leave it behind.

I called Dan Scott later to ask if he wanted to add anything to what happened when we met him outside of his property. He said it's not a story because both renters have moved and the problem is solved.