9-month-old boy found; father wanted by police

OVERLAND, MO (KTVI)-The search is on this morning for the man who abducted his nine-month-old son. The baby was found safe after an Amber Alert was issued.

Overland police say 40-year-old Brian Keith Pullen does not have legal custody of his son, Brian Scott Pullen. Officers say he forced his way into a home on Woodson Road at gunpoint and took the child.

A few hours after the Amber Alert was issued, police say Pullen dropped the baby off with a neutral party, who then notified police.

Police are still searching for the father and another man, William Bowen. They're also trying to determine who has the legal custody of the child.

Until they figure that out, the nine-month-old remains in the care of authorities.

But police say he is in good spirits, he's smiling and unharmed.