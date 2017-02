ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday evening in north St. Louis.

Homicide detectives were called to the 5000 block of Terry just after 6 pm.

Officials say the teen had been shot in the chest.

According to our partners at the Post-Dispatch, the victim had moved to Texas, but had come home to visit an aunt.

Both of his parents are in prison, so he had moved to Texas to live with a grandfather.

A local pastor says he was an all-around great kid.