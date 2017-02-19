South County Center hit by smash and grab thieves again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - Various police agencies throughout the area have been busy investigating a series of store break-ins at area malls.

Thieves have either smashed out windows to gain access into stores or just walked in the stores in broad daylight.

The suspects have walked off with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

The latest theft happened Sunday morning at South County Center.

Around 7:00 am some customers were surprised to see St. Louis County Police respond to the South County Center for a report of several smash and grabs inside the mall.

Once inside, we noticed Footlocker's store front glass was shattered and Victoria's Secrets store was tape off.

Investigators say they’re not sure how much merchandise was stolen.

Police say they are looking for at least four suspects.

In West County, just last month police say a shoplifting ring of nine young women was organized and ready to steal. They hit a popular store; Victoria's Secrets in West County Mall, surveillance video captured the women entering Victoria's. Once inside the store, they spread out and started bagging items. Witnesses say they took off in a van with Ohio license plates.

It's estimated the women stole about $5,000 worth of merchandise.

In Richmond Heights, thieves hit the Macy at the St. Louis Galleria, twice just weeks apart.

Police say they entered through the same glass door both times for the smash-and- grab burglaries.

Detectives say the thieves stole $2,100 worth of merchandise and fled the scene.

Two suspects from a gang of 8 from Chicago have admitted to the interstate transportation of stolen property from the Plaza Frontenac smash and grabs.

Police say they stole 30 handbags worth $60,000 dollars from the Saks Fifth Avenue in November of last year.

Eight of the suspects were caught on an Illinois interstate with 16 of the bags.

The six other captured suspects are awaiting trial.