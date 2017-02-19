Raccoon gets unexpected ride

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – A normal morning drive into Washington, D.C. wasn’t normal at all for a garbage truck driver.

Check out this cute little guy – just chillin on the back of a garbage truck.

Politico reporter Helena Bottemiller Evich spotted a raccoon holding on and alerted the truck driver.

Three Falls Church police officers responded with catch poles.

By that time, the raccoon had crawled into the truck container.

Photos by the City of Falls Church show the truck driver on top of the truck, retrieving the raccoon with the pole.

The raccoon was released in a nearby park.