ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – It was the perfect day in St. Louis for a stroll Sunday, and some took that stroll through Soulard for the Beggin Pet Parade. The event is in its 24th year and is the world’s largest costumed pet parade.

The best dressed pets are selected as members of the court of the Mystical Krewe of Barkus.

Fox 2’s Meteorologist Anne Elise Parks and morning anchor Lisa Hart served as Grand Marshals for this year’s parade.