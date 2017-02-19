9-month-old child from Amber Alert found safe in South County

UPDATE: 9-month-old Brian Scott Pullen has been located safe and sound.



OVERLAND, MO (KPLR)-An Amber Alert has been issued by the Overland Police Department after a baby was abducted in the 2200 block of Woodson Road Sunday. It happened around 11:35am.

According to Overland Police, Brian Scott Pullen, 9 months, by his non-custodial father, Brian Pullen, 40. Pullen is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. He was armed with a shotgun at the time of the abduction.

He may be headed to the Fairmont, IL area. Pullen is 5’11”, 160lbs, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He was driving a brown or maroon passenger car, possibly a Nissan or Hyundai, last seen heading westbound on Flora. He may be with a William V. Bowen, a white male, age 37, six feet tall and 200 lbs. Bowen has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and tattoo on left side of his neck.

The abducted infant is described as being 30″ in height, 20 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue and white onesie.

Anyone seeing the abducted child, suspect, or vehicle, or anyone having any information should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1212.