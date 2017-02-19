A Farmington family’s battle with Heroin detailed in Facebook video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON, MO (KPLR) - Farmington resident Jade Hall is going public with her family’s heroin battle in hopes it saves a life. She lost her older brother to a heroin overdose while her younger sister was in rehab after overdosing on heroin.

She created a video showing her family’s painful journey because she wants others to see what heroin can do to a family.

“It can mentally, physically emotionally tear it apart,” said Hall.

She said her sister had not seen her family for months because of rehab stint. After a five month separation, that sister learned her brother was dead. Hall said her video has been viewed approximately 5,000 times through her Facebook page.

“I hope that it opens eyes because I don’t want another 18-year-old to get a call from work that her brother had just died. I don’t want a 16-year-old girl to see her family for the first time in 5 months just to find out that her brother died, and I definitely don’t want another mother to open her son’s door to find him lying on the floor dead,” said Hall.

She hopes her video will make a difference.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a heroin addiction,” said Hall “I do know what it’s like to love somebody who has had those addictions and it’s probably just as hard.”