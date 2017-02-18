The Pulse of St. Louis: New Autism research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KPLR) - A new study about babies and autism is giving families new hope. Researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and elsewhere have made a major discovery about high risk infants who have siblings with the brain disorder. Tonight on The Pulse of St. Louis, learn how they are able to predict whether high risk infants will be diagnosed with the brain disorder. Also on tonight's episode of The Pulse, learn how Beautyful Waves, a local non-profit is working to help young girls transition out of the foster care system.