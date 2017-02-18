Police shoot suspect after report of home break-in on Michigan in South St. Louis

Chief Dotson briefs media on officer-involved shooting in 6600 block of Virginia. https://t.co/oixtoZCoAc — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) February 19, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – Around 10 pm Saturday night, a St. Louis police officer was involved in a shooting in the 6600 block of Virginia in South St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson said a man forced his way into a home on Michigan where the suspect’s ex-girlfriend was with family. Police were called by the family as the suspect was leaving the house.

When police arrived, family members pointed out that the suspect was in the area. Police saw him traveling north on Virginia and attempted to apprehend him, one vehicle behind the suspect and one in front.

When the suspect saw he was trapped, he reversed at a high rate of speed and rammed a police vehicle with two officers inside.

The suspect and officers got out of their vehicles.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the officers; at which time the officers fired, shooting the suspect once in the leg and once in the arm.

Police are still trying to determine if the suspect ever fired at the officers.

A pistol belonging to the suspect was recovered at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

A female officer was taken to the hospital for injuries she sustained when the suspect vehicle rammed into the police Tahoe.

Dotson believes the suspect was out on drug probation.