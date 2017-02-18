Hi-Pointe Drive-In broken into for the second time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KPLR) – The owner of the Hi-Pointe Drive-In has no good explanation for why his restaurant has been broken into for a second time in recent days. Mark Johnson says he arrived for work Saturday morning to find his window smashed in and cash registers taken.

“We don’t keep any cash anywhere in any registers or anywhere around here so it’s pointless to come break our window every two weeks and steal something,” said Johnson.

The owner is trying to make the best out of the situation. He’s donating 5% of Saturday’s sales to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. He made the same commitment after someone through a brick through one of his restaurant’s windows several days ago. That brick now sits in front of the restaurant with a hand written message reading, “Please do not toss through window.”

“We have a sense of humor about this stuff,” said Johnson. “We’re not going let it stop us.”