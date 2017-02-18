Ferguson man arrested following police pursuit

FERGUSON, MO (KPLR) – A Ferguson man is facing several charges Saturday after leading police on a chase.
The police pursuit started when a Normandy police officer spotted a yellow Camaro at a gas station that was wanted for leaving the scene of an accident along I-70 at Lucas and Hunt.
When the officer reached into the car to arrest the driver, the 23-year-old man sped off, almost dragging the officer.
After a short chase the suspect stopped at his home in Ferguson, where he was arrested.
The officer was not injured.
