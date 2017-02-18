Enjoy a packed lineup of Mardi Gras fun from Soulard this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - We are in for a beautiful weekend. Lots of people are out and about enjoying the weather. It's a perfect time to bust out some beads and lace up your running shoes for a bit of Mardi Gras Fun.

It's Mardi Gras season and with the great weather this weekend some say it gives people a chance to show their true Mardi Gras Spirit.

"This is all designed to have a little fun and the dead of winter especially in St. Louis,” said Mack Bradley.

Saturday morning the Missouri Lottery Run for Your Beads 5K kicked off with more than a 1,000 people participating. Runners had a chance to get their exercise in St. Louis Mardi Gras style as they showed up in their purple, gold and green costumes and raced their way through the Historic Soulard Neighborhood.

That's not the only event taking place this weekend in Soulard.

Sunday It's an event for the entire family. Your pets will be begging to come along for the 24th Annual ' Beggin Pet Parade." The parade kicks off Sunday at 1 pm at 12th and Allen near Soulard Market.

Our own Lisa Hart and Anne Elise Parks are the grand Marshals. They will also judge the pet costume contest.

For more on this year's Mardi Gras events in St. Louis, visit: http://stlmardigras.org/