Body found in wooded area near Cahokia

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL (KPLR) – The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a wooded area Saturday afternoon.

"Someone was out cutting woods about 75 feet deep and came across a body" said Captain Bruce Fleshren.

The body was found in a wooded area between Dupo and Cahokia east of Route. 3.

Fleshern says it will take an autopsy to determine the race, age and sex of the body as well as how the person died.

"The body was badly decomposed so it looks like it's been there for a while, but an autopsy will confirm all of that" said Fleshern.

According to a news release, there was a missing person report filed in January of 2016 with the county, but the Sheriff's Office cannot determine if this is related or not, at this time.