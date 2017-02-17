Suspect with St. Louis ties faces federal bomb charges in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A suspect from the St. Louis area is facing federal charges in Los Angeles after pipe bombs were found in his hotel room in Denver.

The Denver Post reports Adam Hayat grew up in suburban St. Louis. He is an American citizen of Pakistani descent and a former United States Marine.

Officials say Hayat was staying at the Sheraton Hotel in Denver wednesday night. The bomb squad was called in to remove some suspicious devices.

He flew to Los Angeles on Thursday and was arrested at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport.

The Riverfront Times reported in 2011 that Hayat took part in a protest over the backlog of Veterans Affairs disability claims.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, in 2011, Hayat asked then Congressman Russ Carnahan for help with processing disability claims for post traumatic stress and Gulf War syndrome.