Cellphone theft ring busted after bi-state police pursuit

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - A police pursuit of suspects in a cellphone store robbery crossed state lines Friday afternoon.

The robbery reportedly happened at an AT&T store in the 1800 block of Brentwood Blvd., but police in St. Ann began the pursuit. The suspects drove a black SUV into north St. Louis, traveling along Riverview Blvd. Thesuspects’ vehicle struck a Bellefontaine Neighbors police cruiser, but no injuries were reported.

The suspects traveled east on I-270 over the Chain of Rocks Bridge into Madison County, Illinois and then traveled south on Rt. 157 to I-55/70. They then headed west and crossed back into Missouri over the Eads Bridge where they may have hit another vehicle. The suspects then went into downtown St. Louis. The suspects eventually bailed from the vehicle at North Broadway and Mallinckrodt Street, near the McKinley Bridge in north St. Louis.

One person was immediately taken into custody. Two other men remain at large.

Police said since late January, the three suspects were responsible for stealing more than $100,000 worth of cellphones from stores across the area.