Run and Run S’more raises money to build wellness centers in hospitals

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Jackson Hill Foundation, established in honor of Jackson Hill and his fight against childhood cancer, develops wellness centers in hospitals. It is designed to bring health, fitness and wellness to families enduring long hospital stays. In order to raise money, the foundation introduced the Run and Run S’more 5k and 1-Mile Walk.

The Run and Run S’more 5K and 1-Mile Walk features kid’s zone activities, trophies, a crowning of a King and Queen of Jackson’s Hill, a t-shirt, Fredbird and gourmet s’mores and s’more flavored waffles at the finish line.

In 2016, the race included 700 participants and raised $15,000 for the Jackson Hill Foundation and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. This year, the goal is for 1,000 participants and to raise $25,000 for their charities. All proceeds from the race go toward the Jackson Hill Foundation.

Co-founder and co-race director Mark Spewak joins us for more on Run and Run S’more.

For more information or to register online, visit http://runandrunsmore.com.

Run and Run S’more 5K/1-Mile Fun Run/Walk

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m, 5K at 9:00 a.m.

Ladue Middle School

701 Conway Rd, St. Louis, MO 63124