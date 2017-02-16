Online ordering now available with Instacart home delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, (KTVI)-Shop N' Save is offering a new home delivery service starting today. They're teaming up with California-based company, Instacart, for the service.

Participating stores include Schnucks, Straub's, and Whole Foods Market.

Customers can order online and have their food delivered to their homes. St. Louis and most metro east areas will be served except Waterloo and Columbia, Illinois.

Minimum purchase for delivery is $35. It will cost $10 for a delivery within one hour and $6 for a two-hour delivery.

You can also sign up for a year's worth of unlimited express deliveries for $149.

Use the code FOX25 for $25 off of your purchase!

To learn more visit: Instacart.com