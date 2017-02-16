Many Cherokee Street businesses close to support ‘Day Without Immigrants’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Dozens of business across St. Louis closed Thursday to take part in a nationwide strike. The focus is to draw attention to the impact not having immigrants can have on the United States.

Dozens restaurants 2800 block of Cherokee Street closed Thursday to support, "The Day Without Immigrants." The area is known as the home to one of the area's largest Hispanic communities.

Organizers called on immigrants across the United States to skip class, skip work and not patronize businesses today. The one day strike and boycotts are to showcase the importance of immigrants to the economy. The movement is a response to President Trump's immigration agenda which pledges to seal the border with Mexico and a travel ban on citizens of seven majority Muslim countries. That executive order is currently on hold.

Some immigrant run business shut down in St. Louis while others are staying open. We talked with some customers who showed up for lunch and were surprised to find the doors closed.