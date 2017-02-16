Army Corps of Engineers public meeting on Coldwater Creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO (KTVI)-Cleaning up radioactive contamination in north county along Coldwater Creek will be the focus of another public meeting tonight. It will take place at the Hazelwood Civic Center on Dunn Road.

Concerned citizens will have a chance to talk with authorities about ongoing clean-up efforts and future remediation plans.

The creek became contaminated with radioactive waste that was stored near St. Louis Lambert International Airport years ago when St. Louis was involved with developing the atomic bomb during World War II. Some contamination has been found in and near residential yards.

Coldwater Creek is part of a federal clean-up program run by the Army Corps of Engineers known as Fusrap. The corps is hosting tonight`s meeting.

Fusrap experts, along with other officials, will be in attendance to address specific questions. Authorities will update citizens on current Fusrap efforts and planned remediation and clean-up activities at properties on Palm Drive near Coldwater Creek.

Since 1997, Fusrap has removed more than 1.2 million cubic yards of soil in contaminated areas. Close to 925,000 cubic yards of that soil has come from north county.

The meeting here tonight runs from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.