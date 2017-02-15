The Haven House HopeFest Gala to have cupcakes for a cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - The time has come again for the Haven House Cique De HopeFest Gala. McAurthr's Bakery has donated 150 cupcakes and sold numbered cakes for $100 each and this year is no different.

During the dinner, contestants will have their raffle tickets drawn. The person whose number was drawn will then select a valuable auction item to call their own.

Bakers from McArthur's are here to show you how to create your own beautiful decorations inspired by cupcakes they've made from past HopeFest events.