St. Louis police investigate misconduct from one of its own officers

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed an internal investigation into the alleged misconduct of one of its own officers.

Multiple sources said the investigation centers around the Preservation Square Complex, formerly known as O’Fallon Place, just north of downtown. Officers allegedly used a townhome there as a place to have sex.

Additional details remain murky. Residents said in years past, police who patrol the complex have used a townhome to work out of; a sort of unofficial and unmarked substation.

“I really think they’re supposed to represent themselves a little better than that, honestly, because my whole thing is if you’re all going to set an example for us, then how can you all be out here doing different?” said one resident.

So far, police have only issued this statement:

"The department is aware of the allegations and has initiated an investigation. It is early in that investigation and the department is unable to comment on the veracity of the accusations. Illegal...or unethical behavior by anyone sworn to protect and serve our community will not be tolerated.

“The investigation will include both criminal and internal reviews. The investigation is ongoing."