ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – An investigation from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office determined an off-duty police officer was justified in fatally shooting a home intruder last July.

The shooting took place July 9 around 5:25 p.m. in the 10000 block of Lakeside Drive in Lakeshire, located just south of Affton.

Tyler Gebhard, 20, was shot after throwing a concrete planter through the backdoor windows and walking into the home.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s report, Gebhard told the officer that he was Jesus. The officer demanded Gebhard to the ground, but instead Gebhard lunged at him. The officer fired three shots at Gebhard, striking him once in the neck and twice in the chest.

Gebhard was rushed to St. Anthony’s Medical Center where he later died.

The officer, a three-year veteran of the force, was not identified in the report. Gebhard knew the officer through a church group.

As part of the report, toxicology tests indicate Gebhard had marijuana in his system.

Gebhard’s family told investigators he suffered from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Gebhard’s stepfather told police the family last had contact with him in July and that he told his stepsister he was going to Dallas to kill cops just one day after five Dallas officers were murdered by a sniper.

The report concluded the officer was justified in the shooting as a result of self-defense via the Castle Doctrine, which protects homeowners from being charged if they attack an intruder.