Nerinx Hall denies creation of student LGBTQ club

WEBSTER GROVES, MO (KPLR) - The president of Nerinx Hall Catholic High School admitted Tuesday he misunderstood the Archdiocese of St. Louis' position on the formation of LGBTQ clubs in Catholic schools, sparking backlash from alumni.

The confusion started after students at the all-girls high school asked—and were denied—permission to start a gay-straight alliance club.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, an alumna reached out to school president John Gabriel, who responded with an email claiming the archdiocese does not allow for any LGBTQ clubs unless such a club included conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is designed to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of an individual through counseling or psychological treatment. Many mainstream mental health organizations have long denounced conversion therapy as ineffective and dangerous.

The Post-Dispatch reported the Archdiocese of St. Louis denied requiring conversion therapy be a part of any LGBTQ organization.

The archdiocese does not operate or provide funds to Nerinx Hall, which was founded in 1924 by the Sisters of Loretto.

