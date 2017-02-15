Mizzou battling mumps outbreak on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO (KPLR) – A mumps outbreak is lingering over the Mizzou campus Wednesday night. Students are being offered free vaccine shots to stamp out the outbreak.

All day today and for the next several days students can go to the Memorial Student Union to receive a vaccination for free. The university is trying to curb the mumps outbreak.

Students were lining up earlier today getting what`s known as an MMR vaccine, that stands for measles, mumps and rubella.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can make you feel miserable and take a week to ten days to recover from.

Since the beginning of the fall semester the university has reported 341 cases of the mumps involving students. But the Mizzou campus isn’t alone, there have been spikes on other college campuses as well.

Typically, the vaccine is given twice, with the third round something not typically given. But the university consulted with state and federal health agencies and determined offering a third round for students would be a good idea and could possibly slow down the outbreak.

The vaccinations will be offered tomorrow and Friday from 10 am to 6 pm at the Memorial Student Union.