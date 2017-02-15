× Juvenile taken into custody for attempted carjacking homicide

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police have taken into custody a 16-year-old juvenile in connection to an attempted carjacking that left as 72-year-old man dead.

Police say the juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Courts, charged with murder 2nd, robbery 1st and armed criminal action. The charges stem from an attempted carjacking that occurred on February 10th in the 3800 block of Juniata.

The victim Kenneth Spalter, from Pound Ridge, NY and a female occupant had just exited their vehicle when they were accosted by 2 suspects who demand their car keys and vehicle. During a struggle, Spalter was fatally shot by one of the suspects. Both suspects fled the scene in a waiting car.

Later on, February 10th an armed robbery occurred on Samuel Shepard, and a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was taken. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in the attempted carjacking.

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect.