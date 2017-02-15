Home Depot helps Gulf War veteran to repair his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLEN CARBON, IL (KPLR) - It's a service project for military service members.

Patrick Clark shows us the work being done to help a disabled veteran get his house back in order after his basement flooded.

Wednesday volunteers were putting the finishing touches on this much-needed family space.

Bobby Hutchinson lost part of his left leg in Desert Storm, the first Gulf War. Over the past year, the veteran his wife and their seven children, have had to make due after Mother Nature put their finished basement out of commission.

Rolling up their sleeves on their off hours, Home Depot employees donated their time and sweat equity. Working with Songs for Soldiers, the Home Depot Foundation covered the cost of the $7,000 repair.

Just two weeks ago we told you about retired army veteran Fred Reeves getting his home remodeled as part of the company`s efforts to help improve the lives of veterans and almost 30,000 homes nationwide.