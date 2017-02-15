Home built in 1890s moved from future NGA site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Crews started the long process of moving a century-old home from the area where the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) West Headquarters will be built.

The home is located at 2530 North Market Street, near Jefferson Avenue. The goal is to move the home onto the street, then the big move to its new location: seven-tenths of a mile away to the 2200 block of St. Louis Avenue. That move will take place on Sunday, February 26.

The move started just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The home belongs to 81-year-old Charlesetta Taylor. She has lived there since she was 10. The home has been in her family for at least four generations.

Taylor wanted to keep her home instead of having it demolished as part of the clearing in the area where the new NGA West Headquarters will be built. City officials promised Taylor that should she would be able to keep her home.

So today crews are beginning the process of moving the house from North Market Street to St. Louis Avenue. That is seven tenths of a mile.

"It's our family home. All the memories are here for generations and for two families that were joined together. Not only were they joined together, but we are biologically connected, so people all over the country call this place home," said Taylor.

The house was built in 1894.

The City of St. Louis is paying $245,000 for the move. A spokesperson for Mayor Slay said the city offered to move homes or buy people out in the NGA zone. Taylor is the only one who asked to be moved.

The mayor's spokesperson said some of the buyouts in the zone cost more than $200,000, so she argues the cost of moving Charlesetta's home isn't that far out of line from other NGA buyouts.