Good Samaritan catches falling teenage from mall escalator

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KPLR) – An alert shopper rushed to the rescue when a teen fell from a mall escalator.

It all happened at the South County Center. The hero, Mark Maloy caught the falling teenage girl in his arms. Witnesses say she would have likely landed on her head.

The Maloy family watched surveillance video of the man coming to the rescue of a teenage girl earlier this month. You can see two girls playing around the escalator in the South County Center, they`re grabbing onto the outside of the moving handrail. But one held on too long as she gets to the top she falls., Mark thinks it was about a 20 foot drop.

You can briefly see Mark running to catch her.

The teenager is okay, Mark only suffered a sore leg, along with his ribs and shoulder. But he`d do it again, he`s inspired by his strong faith.

Mall officials released a statement thanking Mark Maloy, and warned that horseplay on escalators in the mall are against the code of conduct. Mark`s family is pleased by his conduct.

The girl and her friend left before Mark Maloy could get their names. He said the girl who fell appeared stunned while her friend repeatedly thanked him for catching the girl.