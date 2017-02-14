Winning $11M lottery ticket sold in southern Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON, IL (KPLR) - There’s a big winner in a small town. The winning ticket for Monday’s $11,250,000 Illinois lottery jackpot was sold at a Circle K in Benton, IL.

“It’s a total shock,” said one resident. “I’m glad somebody finally won from Benton.”

As of Tuesday night, there was no word from lottery officials about a winner stepping forward. Many of the residents we talked with said a winning ticket could do a lot of good in the Franklin County community.

“Here in this little community for someone to get that ticket would just be absolutely awesome,” said State Rep. Dave Severin, (R) Benton.

He said the state has lost so many jobs he hopes the winner doesn’t forget where they bought their ticket.

“People in southern Illinois are very awesome people, very caring and giving. This community takes care of each other,” said Severin.

One resident hoped the winner would donate money to the food pantries in Benton and the school district.