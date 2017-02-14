Hundreds were on hand Saturday, February 11, for the Annual Cupid’s Undie Run. Held around Valentine’s Day, it’s a one-mile(ish) run in downtown St. Louis while donning your best boudoir attire. Pre- and post-run festivities are held at The Barn at PBR in Ballpark Village. They’re not crazy, just crazy serious about raising money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation.
PICTURES: Cupid’s Undie Run 2017
-
Aldermen review financing for Ballpark Village expansion
-
Hundreds of Hospitality Jobs up for grabs at Ballpark Village
-
Rivalry Rally at Ballpark Village – January 1st at 6pm
-
Ballpark Village bar holds benefit for Soulard shooting victim
-
PICTURES: Halloween Freakshow at Ballpark Village 2016 part 1
-
-
PICTURES: Halloween Freakshow at Ballpark Village 2016 part 2
-
Cardinals face scrutiny over Ballpark Village subsidy
-
Cardinals get first round approval to expand Ballpark Village
-
Kilwa Jones sentenced to 40 years for shooting Cardinals fan, apologizes
-
Time running out for candidates to file for mayor in St. Louis
-
-
“Girls on the Run” are empowered for a lifetime
-
Protesters ‘March to the Arch’ to oppose Trump immigration order
-
Proposed MLS stadium bill moves forward, while Scott trade Center renovation bill runs into a wall