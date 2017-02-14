Pick-up truck plows through outer wall of Madison County restaurant

HOLIDAY SHORES, IL (KPLR)- A Madison County, IL bar and restaurant is back open after a truck crashed through its outer wall on Monday. Gilliganz Bar & Grill, located on St James Drive, north of Edwardsville Illinois, says that a husband and wife stopped in for lunch when the man accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake on his Ford F-150, shooting the pick-up right through the wall.

No one inside the truck or inside the restaurant was injured. The hole is now boarded up and the restaurant is open.

Pictures on the Gilliganz Bar & Grill Facebook page show they have a sense of humor about the incident.