Paramedic and St. Louis Fire Department apologize for false statement on Boston Marathon bombing

(KTVI) – The St. Louis Fire Department and paramedic trainer Shawn Daniels are apologizing for false statements made by Daniels.

In January, the department posted a Facebook message stating Daniels was one of many first responders who ran to help victims after the Boston Marathon bombing in April of 2013.

But many in the northeast disputed that claim, and Tuesday the St. Louis Fire Department revealed Daniels made false statements to the department about his involvement at the Boston bombing site.

He was never there.

Daniels apologized for providing the false statements, and the department apologized for offending others in the first responder community.