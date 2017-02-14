(KPLR) – A Metro-East woman has been charged with 2 recent bank robberies. Investigators say Adrianna Frye-Williamson robbed the National Bank in Edwardsville on January 20th and then last week held up the U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon.
Metro-East woman charged with bank robbery
