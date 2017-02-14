It’s Valentine’s Day! Here’s where to find the best freebies, specials and meal deals

Many are buy one, get one free — and the deals are only good at participating locations. Check before you go!
Auntie Anne’s: Buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzels for those who were members of the Pretzel Perks rewards program prior to Feb. 12.
California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a special menu for $35.
Chili’s: Dinner for two for $20. Includes an appetizer and two entrees.
Dunkin’ Donuts: The chain will sell heart-shaped donuts today.
Hooters: ‘Shred your ex’ for 10 free boneless wings.
Lone Star Steakhouse: The steakhouse is offering a two for $20 deal, including appetizer, two salads and two entrees.
McAlister's Deli: Kids eat free on Valentine's Day.
QDOBA: Buy one burrito and get one free for your Valentine when you share a kiss at the check-out.
Schlotsky’s: The chain will give away 100,000 bottles of hot sauce while supplies last at participating locations.
Steak n' Shake: Get a special Valentine's Day-inspired milkshake from Steak n' Shake for $3.69. Flavors include red velvet, Oreo red velvet and chocolate-covered strawberry.
Rusty Bucket: Kids 12 and under eat free on Valentine’s Day (from the kid’s menu) and can also get a Cupid’s Cup Kiddie Beverage.
TGI Fridays: Get dinner for two for $30 and half-priced bottles of wine.
Waffle House: Reserve a seat at Waffle House and enjoy dinner by candle light.
White Castle: Many locations will transform into a sit-down restaurant on Valentine's Day, with red tablecloths and champagne served in paper cups. But, you'll need a reservation.