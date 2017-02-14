Expert discusses ways to encourage love during early childhood

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – It is never too soon to teach children how to love others. Studies show teaching love and kindness starting from infancy and the baby months are some of the best years to promote loving expression. Also, when children feel loved and are shown that they are loved, then they have an easier time returning love to others.

CEO of the LUME Institute Steve Zwolak joins us for more on encouraging love and kindness in early childhood.

For more information, visit www.lumeinstitue.org.