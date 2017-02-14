Des Peres residents wake-up to stolen cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO (KPLR) – Several car thefts and break-in's are under investigation in a Des Peres neighborhood

Des Peres police said early Tuesday morning residents in a neighborhood near Lindeman and Manchester woke up to find their cars missing or items missing from them.

Police said two cars were reported stolen and two other cars had items stolen from them.

One car has been found in north St. Louis.

The police believe all of the cars were left unlocked and it appears to be a crime of opportunity.