C3 Fitness – Body weight leg exercises

Posted 1:19 pm, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 01:12PM, February 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) - With the station still undergoing remodeling, the gym at KPLR 11 remains inaccessible. But that's not stopping Cason of C3 Fitness from making sure John Fuller gets his weekly workout in!