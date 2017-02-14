APA of St. Louis offers domestic violence pet safety program

Posted 12:59 pm, February 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:20AM, February 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) – Escaping an abusive situation is a brave, but stressful decision. However, roughly 25 to 40 percent of abused women delay leaving their circumstances because they fear what will happen their pets.

With this in mind, the Animal Protective Association (APA) established Safecare, a program designed to foster the pets of anyone involved in an abusive situation.  Through Safecare, the APA will provide a safe home as well as medical care, vaccinations and food until the family is back on their feet, at no additional cost.

Animal Protective Association President-Executive Director Sarah Javier joins us for more on Domestic Abuse Pet Fostering.

For more information on Safecare, visit www.apamo.org or call 314-645-4610.

