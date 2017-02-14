× Alton student contracts mumps

ALTON, IL (KPLR) – A student in Alton has contracted the mumps. School officials say the student attends one of the districts 4 elementary schools.

The district sent a letter to the parents of children informing them that the district is working with the Madison County Health Department ensure the health of students, staff and volunteers.

Statement from ACUSD # 11 Superintendent Mark Cappel:

“We did have a student with mumps at one of our elementary schools. We worked closely with the Madison County Health Department to ensure we followed the proper protocol for students, staff and volunteers. We also sent a dialer and letter to parents at the school with additional information. Students typically receive their MMR vaccine prior to attending school but a small percentage of people can still contract the mumps even after being vaccinated.”