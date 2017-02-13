Officer injured while attempting to arrest suspect, following police pursuit in North St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KPLR) – A St. Louis police officer was injured Monday evening while attempting to arrest a suspect after a police pursuit. The pursuit started in St. Louis County near Northwoods around 5 pm. Officers in Northwoods were responding for a call of a shooting and had put out a broadcast with the description of the vehicle.

That vehicle was spotted by officers on patrol in the 6th District. The suspect vehicle fled with St. Louis police officers in pursuit.

Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle on North Florissant Avenue. The vehicle struck the spikes and crashed at North 14th Street and North Florissant Avenue. 4 suspects, 3 adult males and 1 female juvenile exited the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers chased the suspects, with one officer falling and lacerating his hand while attempted to arrest a suspect. That officer was transported to the hospital for treatment to a non-life threatening wound and is expected to be released sometime tonight.

Police say all 4 suspects are now in custody, along with 3 weapons recovered from the suspects vehicle.

The officer injured has been on the St. Louis police force for 6 and a half year and is 29-year-old.

An investigation is ongoing.

