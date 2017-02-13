× Metallica coming to Busch Stadium in June

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Metallica is coming to St. Louis this June to perform at Busch Stadium as part of its 25-city “WorldWired Tour.”

This will be the band’s first concert in St. Louis since 2008.

The concert is slated for June 4. Volbeat is scheduled to open.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Cardinals.com/Metallica, with prices starting at $55.50. Citi credit card members can purchase tickets before the general public starting Tuesday, February 14 at 11 a.m. Cardinals season ticket holders can purchase tickets through a special pre-sale event on Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m.