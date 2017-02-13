Influenza hitting the St. Louis are hard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KPLR) - Flu and other strains of the virus are hitting St. Louis hard these days. Lots of people of all ages are getting really sick.

Troy Fuchs is a Physician’s Assistant at Total Access Urgent Care, where right now they have days where half of their patients test positive for influenza.

Last week the flu and other strains of the virus hit St. Dominic High School in O’Fallon, Missouri very hard. 94 students missed school last Thursday so they used a snow day Friday, canceled school and told students to get healthy.

Students returned to class Monday, but 70 of them were still sick.

Fuchs says it’s important to get checked out as soon as you feel symptoms because the first 48-hours are critical in slowing down the flu.

It’s also critical for parents to remember that about 80-percent of your illnesses come from your children.