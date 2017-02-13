Homicide detectives investigating fatal shooting of 6-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KPLR) - Police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old girl after her body was found early Monday morning. The shooting victim has been identified as Mi'Kenzie Bostic. Homicide detectives have taken over the case as they try to sort out exactly how that tragedy happened.

Police say that at around 1:30am the young girl was found shot in the head and had died on the floor in a bedroom. This all unfolded at the 6300 block of Minnie avenue near Goodfellow.

Investigators are looking into various scenarios. One is that the girl may have gotten her hands on the gun and accidentally shot herself, another is a sibling may have accidentally shot her; or someone else shot her.

Police tell FOX 2 that three other siblings of the young girl were in the home, along with the child's mother and boyfriend at the time of the shooting. No one else was hurt.

Police and child abuse investigators have been talking with both the mother and her boyfriend as they search for answers. No other details have been released as the investigation into this case continues.

No arrests have been made in the case.