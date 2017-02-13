Historic piano finds its way back family of little girl that use to play on it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO (KPLR) - Many a piano player have sat staring into this north wind face. The first was Henry Shaw when he purchased it new n 1887.

'Piano started out at the Henry Shaw estate,' says Diane Nagy, Museum Director Kimmswick Historical Society. 'It was in the curator`s house there.'

Shaw died in 1889, leaving the Vertigrand piano to Dr. Gustav Mehlquist.

As a 7-year-old girl, Cora Katzen came to know the Lindeman and Sons piano.

'I always loved that piano,' says Cora Katzen, who grew up playing the piano. 'It has that North Wind face. You don`t forget that face.'

That face carved into the wood, left an impact on Katzen.

Years later, Cora`s daughter Cara discovered music through these keys.

But in the late 1970`s it wound up here at the Kimmswick Historical Museum.

'My mother-in-law said, `You know when I was a little girl I used to have and play that piano at the Milquest house who was the curator for Henry Shaw,' says Howard Shalowitz, Surprising his wife with piano.

That`s when Howard Shalowitz has an idea for a valentine`s surprise.

One call, led to another and Monday morning, an almost 800-pound piece of history left the museum.

Its destination, the Creve Coeur home of a now grown up girl who will be showing off the north wind to her children.

'I don`t think I`ve ever seen that North Wind face and I`ve moved thousands of pianos,' says William Wheeler, Piano Tuner. 'Worked on them and played thousands of pianos.'

'I can`t express our gratitude to Kimmswick Historical Society,' says Shalowitz. 'It`s an unbelievable act of kindness and generosity.'

'We`re happy,' says Nagy. 'It`s a piano. A piano needs to be played and it belongs with them.'

'For a guy who really doesn`t do Valentine`s Day I think he`s outdone himself,' says Cara Shalowitz, a surprised wife.